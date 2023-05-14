We Kissed women Buddy. Does She Get Ideas for my situation?

Reader matter:

We have this feminine friend. She thinks i’d make an B+/A sweetheart, but she states there is no spark. One night directly after we went out partying, I made a decision to kiss the lady. She kissed me in a significant method.

We talked-about it 2 days later and she said she merely kissed because she had been tipsy and she would have never kissed myself sober. That wound up in a disagreement because she was acting no different from how she functions sober, and that I said she most likely had a desire to kiss-me considering exactly how she kissed me personally straight back.

I apologized and now we are returning to typical.

Do you believe she has thoughts for my situation? Ought I kiss her once again?

-Oliver (Caribbean)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Answer:

Oliver,

This girl is messing together with your head. First she insults you by claiming you will be a less-than-perfect date, then she says you’re only worth kissing when she actually is drunk.

I would place the girl straight when you look at the pal zone. And once you pull all that electricity, view exactly how she responds.

If she is playing hard to get to save lots of her reputation, she’ll need come to terms with that when you end pursuing.

No counseling or therapy advice: your website will not provide psychotherapy advice. The Site is supposed limited to use by customers in search of common information of interest with respect to issues men and women may deal with as people and also in connections and related subjects. Content material just isn’t designed to change or serve as substitute for pro assessment or solution. Contained findings and views really should not be misconstrued as certain guidance advice.

visit tids website right here