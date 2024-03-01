Does Rybelsus help with weight loss?

Rybelsus is FDA approved for managing blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is an effective treatment option with benefits other than managing high blood sugar levels. For instance, it has a low risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) and may help promote weight loss. Due to its weight-reducing effects, people with obesity or who are overweight may be interested in oral semaglutide as a weight-loss drug. Rybelsus is an NHS approved treatment for adults, but with a side effect of weight loss, many people are curious if it can help them.

The drug lowers the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from heart disease.

The STEP trials suggest that it could take up to over a year to see the maximum benefits of semaglutide for weight loss.

It is not known whether Rybelsus can be used by patients who have had pancreatitis.

It contains semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, taken as an oral tablet once daily. Semaglutide is the same active ingredient in Ozempic, an injectable once-weekly medication. Rybelsus has been shown to be effective in aiding reductions in body weight. Low blood sugar(hypoglycemia) can make you feel very hungry, dizzy, irritable, or shaky.

Rybelsus and Ozempic haven’t been directly compared in clinical studies. However, studies have found both Rybelsus and Ozempic to be effective for treating type 2 diabetes when used with a balanced diet and exercise. If you’re interested in finding an alternative to Rybelsus, talk with your doctor. They can tell you about other medications that may work well for you.

Check your blood sugar regularly as directed and share the results with your doctor. Tell your doctor right away if you have symptoms of high or low blood sugar. (See also Side Effects section.) Your doctor may need to adjust your diabetes medication, exercise program, or diet. RYBELSUS® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg is a prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is another form of diabetes, and it’s less common than type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes causes high blood sugar levels because the body doesn’t make enough of a hormone called insulin, which helps manage blood sugar.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) guidelines recommend using the medications in combination with diet and exercise. Rybelsus should be taken at least 30 minutes before the first food, beverage or other oral medication of the day, with no more than 4 ounces of plain water. Rybelsus slows digestion, so patients should discuss other medications they are taking with their health care provider before starting Rybelsus. The most common side effects are nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, decreased appetite, indigestion and constipation. Discuss a plan with your doctor for managing your blood sugar while pregnant. Your doctor may change your diabetes treatment during your pregnancy (such as diet and medications including insulin).