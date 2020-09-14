Xbox: tutti i giochi attualmente retrocompatibili

Ecco la lista completa dei giochi attualmente retrocompatibili su Xbox One e la futura Series S
Uno dei grandi punti di forza di Xbox One/One X e delle future Xbox Series X/S è la possibilità di poter accedere anche ai cataloghi digitali e fisici della prima storica Xbox e di Xbox 360.
Volete rigiocare i i primi storici episodi di Assassin’s Creed? Ecco, grazie alla retrocompatibilità sviluppata da Microsoft, possibile con l’emulazione virtuale dei precedenti due sistemi su Xbox One (e ovviamente le future console), è possibile riprodurre questi titoli inserendo i dischi originali oppure acquistandoli in digitale dallo store proprietario.
Ci sono anche alcune eccezioni, in cui alcuni titoli rientrano nel catalogo della retrocompatibilità, ma non sono stati ridistribuiti in digitale dai publisher, relegandoli esclusivamente al supporto fisico. In poche parole, per alcuni titoli molto vecchi potrebbe essere necessario rimboccarsi le maniche per procurarsi il disco originale.
Va detto che con gli anni queste limitazioni sono state mitigate e proprio in tempi recenti il catalogo è stato aggiornato con alcuni titoli che precedentemente non erano disponibili sullo store digitale, come Deadly Premonition o Silent Hill: Downpour.
Prima di procedere con la lista, vi segnaliamo inoltre che alcuni giochi retrocompatibili di vecchia generazione possono ricevere ottimizzazioni aggiuntive compatibili con Xbox One X e sono identificati dalla dicitura “Xbox One X enhanced”.
La lista dei giochi retrocompatibili Xbox 360
- 0 day Attack on Earth
- 3D Ultra Minigolf
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alaskan Adventures
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Aliens vs Predator
- Altered Beast
- AirMech
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- Army of Two
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed 3
- Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids and Deluxe
- Astropop
- Axel and Pixel
- Asura’s Wrath
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo Kazooie (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Banjo Tooie (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Batman: Arkham Origins – (solo disco)
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Battlefield 3 – disc only
- Battlestations Pacific
- Bayonetta
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good and Evil HD
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Blazing Angels
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Bloodforge
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Bound by Flame
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Braid
- Brave: The Video Game
- Brain Challenge
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway
- Brutal Legend
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-
- Bully
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
- Burnout Paradise
- Burnout Revenge
- Calbela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela’s Survival: Shadows of Katmai
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Castle Crashers
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Catherine
- Cars: Mater-National
- Centipede and Millipede
- Child of Eden
- Civilization Revolution
- Contra
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Command and Conquer 3 Tiberium wars
- Command and Conquer 3 Kane’s Wrath
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3 Commander’s Challenge
- Commanders: Attack
- Condemned: Criminal Origins
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crazy Taxi
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crystal Defenders
- Crystal Quest
- Dante’s Inferno
- The Darkness
- Darksiders (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Darksiders 2
- Dark Souls
- Daytona USA
- Dark Void
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadfall Adventures
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadly Premonition
- DeathSpank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid
- Dig Dug
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Dirt 3
- Dirt Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Bolt
- Divinity 2: The Dragon Knight Saga
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3 BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Driver San Francisco
- Duck Tales: Remastered
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
- Dungeon Siege III
- Earth Defense Force 2017
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Escape Dead Island
- F1 2014
- Fable Anniversary (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Fable II (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Fable II Pub Games
- Fable III
- Fable Heroes
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Flashback
- Fighting Vipers
- Fight Night Champion
- Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Forza Horizon (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- From Dust
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- Fuel
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Gears of War 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier
- Gin Rummy
- Girl Fight
- Goat Simulator
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Golden Axe
- Golf: Tee It Up!
- GRID Autosport
- GRID 2
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- GYRUSS
- Half-Minute Hero – Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (solo disco)
- Halo 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman HD Pack
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hydrophobia
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- ilomilo
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest
- Joe Danger
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo: Elements of Power (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Kane and Lynch 2
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match
- King of Fighters 2012 Unlimited Match
- King of Fighters Sky Stage
- King of Fighters XIII
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lost Planet
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lost Planet Colonies
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2 Arcade
- Madballs Babo: Invasion
- Mafia II
- Magic: The Gathering
- Magic 2012
- Magic 2013
- Magic 2014 – Duels of the Planeswalkers
- Marathon: Durandal
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midnight Club LA
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might and Magic Clash of Heroes
- Mirror’s Edge (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Plus
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MS.PAC-MAN
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Ninja Gaiden 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Nin2-Jump
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- Orcs Must Die!
- Outland
- Overlord
- Overlord 2
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man Museum
- Pac-Man Championship Edition
- PAC-MAN CE DX+
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Persona 4 Arena
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Portal: Still Alive
- Portal 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Port Royale 3 Pirates and Merchants
- Prey
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzlegeddon
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Quantum Conundrum
- R-Type Dimensions
- Radiant Silvergun
- Rainbow Six Vegas
- Raiden IV
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Raskulls
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Rayman 3 HD
- Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- RoboBlitz
- Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis
- Rumble Roses XX
- Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- R.U.S.E.
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row: The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Samurai Shodown II
- Sam and Max Save the World
- Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- ScreamRide
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd and Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam and Earl
- Sensible World of Soccer
- Shadow Assault Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shinobi
- Skate
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Slender: The Arrival
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Silent Hill: HD Collection
- Silent Hill Homecoming
- Sine Mora
- Small Arms
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic and Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 2
- Sonic Unleashed
- Soul Caliber
- Soul Caliber II HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunky
- Splinter Cell Blacklist (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Splinter Cell Conviction (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Split / Second
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Steinsgate (Solo in Giappone)
- Strania
- Street Fighter 4
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Super Contra
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Syndicate
- Tecmo Bowl Throwback
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold’em
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- The Cave
- The Darkness 2
- The Orange Box
- The Maw
- The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
- The Splatters
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- Too Human
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X.
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Toybox Turbos
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Trials Evolution
- Trials HD
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tropico 4
- Tron: Evolution
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
- Unreal Tournament III
- Vanquish
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Virtual-On (Japan only)
- Virtual On: OT
- Viva Piñata (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yosumin! Live
- Zone of the Enders HD
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
La lista dei giochi retrocompatibili per Xbox
- Armed and Dangerous
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodrayne 2
- Breakdown
- Conker: Live and Reloaded
- Crimson Skies
- Dead to Rights
- Destroy All Humans!
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- Fusion Frenzy
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Jade Empire
- King of Fighters: Neowave
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
- MX Unleashed
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
- Pirates!
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Psychonauts
- Red Faction 2
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- SSX 3
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Ricordiamo che quando debutteranno Xbox Series X e Series S, queste saranno automaticamente retrocompatibili con il catalogo di Xbox One.
