Xbox: tutti i giochi attualmente retrocompatibili

Ecco la lista completa dei giochi attualmente retrocompatibili su Xbox One e la futura Series S

Uno dei grandi punti di forza di Xbox One/One X e delle future Xbox Series X/S è la possibilità di poter accedere anche ai cataloghi digitali e fisici della prima storica Xbox e di Xbox 360.

Volete rigiocare i i primi storici episodi di Assassin’s Creed? Ecco, grazie alla retrocompatibilità sviluppata da Microsoft, possibile con l’emulazione virtuale dei precedenti due sistemi su Xbox One (e ovviamente le future console), è possibile riprodurre questi titoli inserendo i dischi originali oppure acquistandoli in digitale dallo store proprietario.

Ci sono anche alcune eccezioni, in cui alcuni titoli rientrano nel catalogo della retrocompatibilità, ma non sono stati ridistribuiti in digitale dai publisher, relegandoli esclusivamente al supporto fisico. In poche parole, per alcuni titoli molto vecchi potrebbe essere necessario rimboccarsi le maniche per procurarsi il disco originale.

Va detto che con gli anni queste limitazioni sono state mitigate e proprio in tempi recenti il catalogo è stato aggiornato con alcuni titoli che precedentemente non erano disponibili sullo store digitale, come Deadly Premonition o Silent Hill: Downpour.

Prima di procedere con la lista, vi segnaliamo inoltre che alcuni giochi retrocompatibili di vecchia generazione possono ricevere ottimizzazioni aggiuntive compatibili con Xbox One X e sono identificati dalla dicitura “Xbox One X enhanced”.

La lista dei giochi retrocompatibili Xbox 360

0 day Attack on Earth

3D Ultra Minigolf

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alaskan Adventures

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Aliens vs Predator

Altered Beast

AirMech

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

Army of Two

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids and Deluxe

Astropop

Axel and Pixel

Asura’s Wrath

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie (Xbox One X enhanced)

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts (Xbox One X enhanced)

Banjo Tooie (Xbox One X enhanced)

Batman: Arkham Origins – (solo disco)

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Battlefield 3 – disc only

Battlestations Pacific

Bayonetta

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good and Evil HD

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Blazing Angels

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Bloodforge

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Bound by Flame

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Braid

Brave: The Video Game

Brain Challenge

Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway

Brutal Legend

Bullet Soul

Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-

Bully

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified

Burnout Paradise

Burnout Revenge

Calbela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions

Cabela’s Survival: Shadows of Katmai

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Castle Crashers

Castlestorm

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Catherine

Cars: Mater-National

Centipede and Millipede

Child of Eden

Civilization Revolution

Contra

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Command and Conquer 3 Tiberium wars

Command and Conquer 3 Kane’s Wrath

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3 Commander’s Challenge

Commanders: Attack

Condemned: Criminal Origins

Costume Quest

Costume Quest 2

Counter-Strike: GO

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crazy Taxi

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Crystal Defenders

Crystal Quest

Dante’s Inferno

The Darkness

Darksiders (Xbox One X enhanced)

Darksiders 2

Dark Souls

Daytona USA

Dark Void

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deadfall Adventures

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadly Premonition

DeathSpank: Thongs of Virtue

Defense Grid

Dig Dug

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Dirt 3

Dirt Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Divinity 2: The Dragon Knight Saga

Domino Master

Doom

Doom II

Doom 3 BFG Edition

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Driver San Francisco

Duck Tales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Forever

Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project

Dungeon Siege III

Earth Defense Force 2017

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox One X enhanced)

Enchanted Arms

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Escape Dead Island

F1 2014

Fable Anniversary (Xbox One X enhanced)

Fable II (Xbox One X enhanced)

Fable II Pub Games

Fable III

Fable Heroes

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts Predator

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Flashback

Fighting Vipers

Fight Night Champion

Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox One X enhanced)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Xbox One X enhanced)

Final Fight: Double Impact

Forza Horizon (Xbox One X enhanced)

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

From Dust

Frontlines: Fuel of War

Fuel

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)

Gears of War 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight

Goat Simulator

Go! Go! Break Steady

Golden Axe

Golf: Tee It Up!

GRID Autosport

GRID 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Gripshift

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

GYRUSS

Half-Minute Hero – Super Mega Neo Climax

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (solo disco)

Halo 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman HD Pack

Hitman: Blood Money

Hydrophobia

Hydro Thunder

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

ilomilo

Infinite Undiscovery

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest

Joe Danger

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Just Cause

Just Cause 2

Kameo: Elements of Power (Xbox One X enhanced)

Kane and Lynch 2

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match

King of Fighters 2012 Unlimited Match

King of Fighters Sky Stage

King of Fighters XIII

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Indiana Jones 2

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox One X enhanced)

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

Lost Planet

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet Colonies

Lumines Live!

Luxor 2 Arcade

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Mafia II

Magic: The Gathering

Magic 2012

Magic 2013

Magic 2014 – Duels of the Planeswalkers

Marathon: Durandal

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Meet the Robinsons

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midnight Club LA

Midway Arcade Origins

Might and Magic Clash of Heroes

Mirror’s Edge (Xbox One X enhanced)

Missile Command

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island: SE

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monopoly Deal

Monopoly Plus

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Ms. Splosion Man

MS.PAC-MAN

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

NiGHTS into Dreams

Ninja Gaiden 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Nin2-Jump

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Orcs Must Die!

Outland

Overlord

Overlord 2

Pac-Man

Pac-Man Museum

Pac-Man Championship Edition

PAC-MAN CE DX+

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark (Xbox One X enhanced)

Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox One X enhanced)

Persona 4 Arena

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Plants vs. Zombies

Poker Smash

Portal: Still Alive

Portal 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)

Port Royale 3 Pirates and Merchants

Prey

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzlegeddon

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzle Quest 2

Quantum Conundrum

R-Type Dimensions

Radiant Silvergun

Rainbow Six Vegas

Raiden IV

Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Rayman 3 HD

Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One X enhanced)

Red Faction: Armageddon

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

RoboBlitz

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

Rumble Roses XX

Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

R.U.S.E.

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row

Saints Row 2

Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Samurai Shodown II

Sam and Max Save the World

Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

ScreamRide

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd and Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam and Earl

Sensible World of Soccer

Shadow Assault Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadows of the Damned

Shinobi

Skate

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Slender: The Arrival

Silent Hill: Downpour

Silent Hill: HD Collection

Silent Hill Homecoming

Sine Mora

Small Arms

Sniper Elite V2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic and Knuckles

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 2

Sonic Unleashed

Soul Caliber

Soul Caliber II HD

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

Splinter Cell Blacklist (Xbox One X enhanced)

Splinter Cell Conviction (Xbox One X enhanced)

Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox One X enhanced)

Split / Second

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Xbox One X enhanced)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Steinsgate (Solo in Giappone)

Strania

Street Fighter 4

Sega Bass Fishing

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

Syndicate

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

Tekken 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold’em

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

The Cave

The Darkness 2

The Orange Box

The Maw

The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom

The Splatters

The Walking Dead: Season One

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Michonne

Too Human

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Tomb Raider Legend

Tomb Raider Underworld

Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X.

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toybox Turbos

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Trials Evolution

Trials HD

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tropico 4

Tron: Evolution

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

Unreal Tournament III

Vanquish

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Virtual-On (Japan only)

Virtual On: OT

Viva Piñata (Xbox One X enhanced)

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise (Xbox One X enhanced)

Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (Xbox One X enhanced)

Wolfenstein 3D

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yosumin! Live

Zone of the Enders HD

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

La lista dei giochi retrocompatibili per Xbox

Armed and Dangerous

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Bloodrayne 2

Breakdown

Conker: Live and Reloaded

Crimson Skies

Dead to Rights

Destroy All Humans!

Full Spectrum Warrior

Fusion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Hunter: The Reckoning

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Jade Empire

King of Fighters: Neowave

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

Ninja Gaiden Black

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory

Pirates!

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction 2

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

SSX 3

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Ricordiamo che quando debutteranno Xbox Series X e Series S, queste saranno automaticamente retrocompatibili con il catalogo di Xbox One.