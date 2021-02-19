Giochi Intrattenimento

CAPCOM annuncia tre eventi digitali per i nuovi Monster Hunter

Giovanni Ino
Annunci

Tre eventi digitali in arrivo a marzo, tutti dedicati a Monster Hunter

CAPCOM ha annunciato l’arrivo di tre nuovi eventi digitali dedicati a Monster Hunter Rise e Monster Hunter Stories 2, che si terranno durante il mese di marzo.

Il primo appuntamento è previsto per l’8 marzo, durante il quale sarà mostrato un nuovo gameplay; il secondo invece è previsto per il 9 marzo e consisterà in un Q&A con il director del gioco; il terzo si terrà l’11 marzo, dove saranno svelate nuove informazioni circa Monster Hunter Rise e Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Ricordiamo che al recente Nintendo Direct, CAPCOM ha presentato un nuovo trailer per Monster Hunter Rise, dedicato ai mostri Apex e la nuova modalità Furia.

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Argomenti simili