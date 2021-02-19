CAPCOM annuncia tre eventi digitali per i nuovi Monster Hunter
Tre eventi digitali in arrivo a marzo, tutti dedicati a Monster Hunter
CAPCOM ha annunciato l’arrivo di tre nuovi eventi digitali dedicati a Monster Hunter Rise e Monster Hunter Stories 2, che si terranno durante il mese di marzo.
Il primo appuntamento è previsto per l’8 marzo, durante il quale sarà mostrato un nuovo gameplay; il secondo invece è previsto per il 9 marzo e consisterà in un Q&A con il director del gioco; il terzo si terrà l’11 marzo, dove saranno svelate nuove informazioni circa Monster Hunter Rise e Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Ricordiamo che al recente Nintendo Direct, CAPCOM ha presentato un nuovo trailer per Monster Hunter Rise, dedicato ai mostri Apex e la nuova modalità Furia.
Celebrate Monster Hunter Anniversary Week with special live streaming events in March! #MHRise #MHStories2
📺 https://t.co/ov4wMN8eKL pic.twitter.com/UcJK7AF2z2
— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 19, 2021