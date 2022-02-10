Home / Giochi / Annuciato SD Gundam Battle Alliance: in arrivo su tutte le console nel 2022, anche XBOX

Annuciato SD Gundam Battle Alliance: in arrivo su tutte le console nel 2022, anche XBOX

By on 10 Febbraio 2022
SD Gundam Battle Alliance è un nuovo action RPG che arriverà in tutto il mondo nel 2022

Bandai Namco Entertainment ha annunciato ufficialmente SD Gundam Battle Alliance, un nuovo action RPG che verrà distribuito a livello globale nel corso del 2022 su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch PC, e addiritturaXbox One e Xbox Series X, segnando dunque il grande ritorno del brand sui lidi delle console Microsoft dopo anni di assenza.

La storia si svolge nel G: Universe, un mondo in cui il canone di Gundam si snoda in modi che nessuno può prevedere. Per correggere la storia distorta di questo mondo, il giocatore guida uno squadrone di 3 unità composto da Mobile Suit e piloti provenienti da tutta la storia di Gundam, una vera Battle Alliance.

Ecco tutte le serie coinvolte:

  • Mobile Suit Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
  • Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
  • Mobile Suit Gundam F91
  • Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
  • Mobile Suit V Gundam
  • Mobile Fighter G Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
  • After War Gundam X
  • Turn A Gundam
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray
  • Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00
  • Mobile Suit Gundam 00 The Movie -Awakening of the Trailblazer-
  • Reconguista in G
  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

