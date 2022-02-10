Annuciato SD Gundam Battle Alliance: in arrivo su tutte le console nel 2022, anche XBOX

Annunci

SD Gundam Battle Alliance è un nuovo action RPG che arriverà in tutto il mondo nel 2022

Bandai Namco Entertainment ha annunciato ufficialmente SD Gundam Battle Alliance, un nuovo action RPG che verrà distribuito a livello globale nel corso del 2022 su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch PC, e addiritturaXbox One e Xbox Series X, segnando dunque il grande ritorno del brand sui lidi delle console Microsoft dopo anni di assenza.

La storia si svolge nel G: Universe, un mondo in cui il canone di Gundam si snoda in modi che nessuno può prevedere. Per correggere la storia distorta di questo mondo, il giocatore guida uno squadrone di 3 unità composto da Mobile Suit e piloti provenienti da tutta la storia di Gundam, una vera Battle Alliance.

Ecco tutte le serie coinvolte:

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt

Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

Mobile Suit Gundam F91

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

After War Gundam X

Turn A Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 The Movie -Awakening of the Trailblazer-

Reconguista in G

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans