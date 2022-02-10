Annuciato SD Gundam Battle Alliance: in arrivo su tutte le console nel 2022, anche XBOX

SD Gundam Battle Alliance è un nuovo action RPG che arriverà in tutto il mondo nel 2022
Bandai Namco Entertainment ha annunciato ufficialmente SD Gundam Battle Alliance, un nuovo action RPG che verrà distribuito a livello globale nel corso del 2022 su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch PC, e addiritturaXbox One e Xbox Series X, segnando dunque il grande ritorno del brand sui lidi delle console Microsoft dopo anni di assenza.
La storia si svolge nel G: Universe, un mondo in cui il canone di Gundam si snoda in modi che nessuno può prevedere. Per correggere la storia distorta di questo mondo, il giocatore guida uno squadrone di 3 unità composto da Mobile Suit e piloti provenienti da tutta la storia di Gundam, una vera Battle Alliance.
Ecco tutte le serie coinvolte:
Mobile Suit Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children
Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
Mobile Suit Gundam F91
Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
Mobile Suit V Gundam
Mobile Fighter G Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
After War Gundam X
Turn A Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
Mobile Suit Gundam 00
Mobile Suit Gundam 00 The Movie -Awakening of the Trailblazer-
