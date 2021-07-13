Super Robot Wars 30: data di uscita per il nuovo episodio della serie, svelate le serie animate coinvolte
Super Robot Wars 30 ha una data di uscita
Bandai Namco Entertainment ha annunciato ufficialmente che il nuovo capitolo di Super Robot Wars 30 – titolo ispirato al 30° anniversario del franchise – debutterà sul mercato asiatico e giapponese il 28 ottobre 2021 su PlayStation 4, Switch e PC.
La versione Asia del gioco sarà proposta anche con una localizzazione in lingua inglese su PS4 e Switch.
La lista delle serie animate coinvolte:
- Brave Police J-Decker (New)
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification (New) (mecha only)
- Getter Robo Armageddon
- Gun Sword
- Heavy Metal L-Gaim
- Knight’s & Magic (New)
- Magic Knight Rayearth
- Majestic Prince
- Mazinger Z: Infinity
- Mazinkaiser Infinitism (New) (mecha only)
- Missing Mobile Suit Variations (M-MSV) (mecha only)
- Mobile Suit Gundam (mecha only)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Mobile Suit Victory Gundam
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- SSSS.GRIDMAN (New)
- Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V
- The King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final (mecha only)
- The King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final vs. Betterman (New)
- Zeta Gundam Mobile Suit Variations (Z-MSV) (mecha only)
Ecco il trailer di presentazione:
Il prezzo dell’edizione standard sarà di 8,600 yen, 13,500 yen nell’edizione Digital Deluxe Edition, 16,500 yen Digital Ultimate Edition, e infine a 28,600 yen l’edizione ‘Super Limited Edition’.
Diversi i bonus preorder inclusi nell’acquisto:
- Bonus Mission #1: “Spirit of Steel” – include il mecha SRX, Power Part “Striker Scope” e il “Defender Arm.”
- Bonus Mission #2: “The Elemental Lord” – include il mecha Cybuster, Power Parts “Cyclone Booster” e “Sky Charm.”
- Bonus Mission #3: “Special Starter Pack” – Includee le Power Part “Military Academy 30 ID,” 50,000 credit, 500 PP, e 3,000 MxP.