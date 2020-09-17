17 Settembre 2020

PlayStation Plus Collection: in arrivo un nuovo servizio al lancio di PlayStation 5

Giovanni Ino 17 Settembre 2020 1 min read
PlayStation Plus Collection è un nuovo servizio che sarà disponibile al lancio di PlayStation 5

Per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus, il lancio di PlayStation 5 sarà accompagnato da un nuovo servizio accessibile senza costi aggiuntivi denominato “PlayStation Plus Collection”.

Ecco quanto riportato sul PlayStation Blog:

“I possessori di PS5, con PS Plus, potranno scaricare e giocare una raccolta di giochi per PS4 che hanno definito la generazione, come Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 e molti altri. La collezione PS Plus rappresenterà un ulteriore vantaggio rispetto ai vantaggi esistenti per PS4 che gli abbonati PS Plus ricevono con un unico prezzo di abbonamento”.

Ecco la lista completa:

  • Batman: Arkham Knight (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios)
  • Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts / DICE)
  • Bloodborne (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / FromSoftware)
  • Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Bend Studio)
  • Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Quantic Dream)
  • Fallout 4 (Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
  • God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Santa Monica Studio)
  • inFAMOUS: Second Son (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch Productions)
  • The Last Guardian (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / genDesign)
  • The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)
  • Mortal Kombat X (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / NetherRealm Studios)
  • Persona 5 (Atlus)
  • Ratchet & Clank (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games)
  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)
  • Until Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Supermassive Games)

 

