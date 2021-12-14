Home / Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Game Pass: novità di dicembre (15 e 16)

Xbox Game Pass: novità di dicembre (15 e 16)

By on 14 Dicembre 2021
Ecco le novità in arrivo su Game Pass il 15 e il 16 dicembre

Microsoft ha annunciato le novità che arriveranno su Xbox Game Pass tra il 15 e il 16 dicembre.

15 dicembre

16 dicembre

  • Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • Broken Age (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • Firewatch (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • The Gunk (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • Lake (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, e PC)
  • Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, e PC)

Altri giochi riceveranno il supporto ai controlli touch per l gaming in cloud:

  • Astria Ascending
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
  • Dicey Dungeons
  • Fae Tactics
  • The Gunk (coming soon)
  • I Am Fish
  • One Step From Eden
  • Ring of Pain
  • Sable
