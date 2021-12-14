Xbox Game Pass: novità di dicembre (15 e 16)

Ecco le novità in arrivo su Game Pass il 15 e il 16 dicembre
Microsoft ha annunciato le novità che arriveranno su Xbox Game Pass tra il 15 e il 16 dicembre.
15 dicembre
16 dicembre
- Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- Broken Age (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- Firewatch (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- The Gunk (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- Lake (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, e PC)
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, e PC)
Altri giochi riceveranno il supporto ai controlli touch per l gaming in cloud:
- Astria Ascending
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Dicey Dungeons
- Fae Tactics
- The Gunk (coming soon)
- I Am Fish
- One Step From Eden
- Ring of Pain
- Sable
