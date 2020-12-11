The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori!
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards
Si è tenuta in mattinata cerimonia annuale dei The Game Awards, che ha visto il trionfo di The Last of Us Parte 2 come Gioco dell’anno.
Ecco tutte le altre premiazioni:
Game of the Year
Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (written by George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (written by Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross)
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Score and Music
- DOOM Eternal (composed by Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, and Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (composed by Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composed by Garreth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (composed by Gustavo Santaolala with additional music by Mac Quayle)
Best Audio Design
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found… (Dreamfeel)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Indie
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best VR / AR
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
Best Action
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)
Best Action / Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Role-Playing
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Best Sim / Strategy
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)
Best Sports / Racing
- DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerslotH)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Content Creator of the Year
Best Debut Game
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
- Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Best eSports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)
- Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)
Best eSports Event
- BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best eSports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Best eSports Team
- Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 eSports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Secret (DOTA 2)
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Sequel (Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Nintendo)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)