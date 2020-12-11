Giochi Intrattenimento

The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori!

Giovanni Ino
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards

Si è tenuta in mattinata cerimonia annuale dei The Game Awards, che ha visto il trionfo di The Last of Us Parte 2 come Gioco dell’anno.

Ecco tutte le altre premiazioni:

Game of the Year

Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (written by George Kamitani)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos)
  • Hades (written by Greg Kasavin)
  • The Last of Us Part II (written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross)

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Score and Music

  • DOOM Eternal (composed by Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, and Mitsuto Suzuki)
  • Hades (composed by Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composed by Garreth Coker)
  • The Last of Us Part II (composed by Gustavo Santaolala with additional music by Mac Quayle)

Best Audio Design

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • If Found… (Dreamfeel)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
  • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best VR / AR

  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Best Action

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

Best Action / Adventure

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Role-Playing

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
  • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

Best Fighting

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)

Best Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Sim / Strategy

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
  • Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

Best Sports / Racing

  • DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (InnerslotH)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Best Debut Game

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
  • Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best eSports Athlete

  • Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)
  • Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)
  • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
  • Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Coach

  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
  • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
  • Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
  • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

Best eSports Event

  • BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
  • IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Best eSports Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • James “Dash” Patterson
  • Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best eSports Team

  • Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
  • G2 eSports (League of Legends)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Secret (DOTA 2)

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • God of War Sequel (Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Nintendo)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

