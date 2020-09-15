15 Settembre 2020

Tivoo Games

Xbox GamePass Ultimate arriva oggi su Android, più di 150 titoli al lancio

Giovanni Ino 15 Settembre 2020 4 min read
Annunci

Microsoft conferma più di 150 titoli al lancio della versione in Cloud di Xbox GamePass Ultimate

A partire da oggi Xbox GamePass Ultimate arriva ufficialmente anche sui dispositivi Android, in ben 22 paesi, e permetterà ai possessori di smartphone e tablet di poter accedere ad una libreria di oltre 150 giochi grazie alla potenza del Cloud.

L’abbonamento Xbox GamePass Ultimate ha un costo di 14,99 Euro al mese e può essere utilizzato anche su PC e le console della famiglia Xbox.

Ecco la lineup completa annunciata da Microsoft:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Absolver
  • Afterparty
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Astroneer
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battletoads
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Black Desert
  • Blair Witch
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Carrion
  • Children of Morta
  • ClusterTruck
  • Crackdown 3: Campaign
  • Crosscode
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • DayZ
  • de Blob
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • Death Squared
  • Deliver us the moon
  • Demon’s Tilt
  • Descenders
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)
  • DiRT 4
  • Don’t Starve
  • Double Kick Heroes
  • Drake Hollow
  • Dungeon of the Endless
  • Enter The Gungeon
  • F1 2019
  • Fallout 76
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Felix the Reaper
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • For the King
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Fractured Minds
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Gato Roboto
  • Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears of War 5
  • Goat Simulator
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight (Renewal)
  • Hot Shot Racing
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Hyperdot
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Indivisible
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Katana ZERO (Coming soon)
  • Killer Instinct DE
  • Kona
  • Levelhead
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War
  • Minecraft: Dungeons
  • MINIT
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Moving Out
  • Mudrunner
  • Munchkin: Quacked Quest
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • My Time At Portia
  • Neon Abyss
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale
  • NieR:Automata
  • Night Call
  • Night in the Woods (Coming soon)
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Observation
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Oxenfree
  • Pathologic 2
  • Pikuniku
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • ReCore: Definitive Edition
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Rise & Shine
  • River City Girls (Coming soon)
  • Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
  • Sea Salt
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Spiritfarer
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Stellaris
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Subnautica
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tacoma
  • Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3
  • Terraria
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
  • The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • The Long Dark
  • The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
  • The Messenger
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Surge 2
  • The Touryst
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Talos Principle
  • The Turing Test
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • Tracks – The Train Set Game
  • Trailmakers
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • Two Point Hospital
  • Undermine
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Void Bastards
  • Wandersong
  • Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
  • Wasteland 3
  • We Happy Few
  • West of Dead
  • Wizard of Legend
  • World War Z
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Xeno Crisis
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2

Dopo il rilascio della funzione, i giocatori potranno avere accesso a una libreria di 167 titoli, che sarà aggiornata regolarmente.

Minecraft Dungeons sarà disponibile in una versione completamente ottimizzata, con controlli touch nativi e una UI ridisegnata per una navigazione più semplice sugli schermi più piccoli, il tutto per fornire all’utente la possibilità di giocare a Minecraft Dungeons anche senza controller.

Xbox ha inoltre annunciato la nuova wave di titoli disponibili su Xbox Game Pass a partire dal 17 settembre, tra cui:

  • Settimana del 14/09:
    • Company of Heroes 2, disponibile il 17 settembre (Xbox Game Pass per PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) 
  • Settimana del 21/09:
    • Halo 3: ODST, disponibile il 22 settembre (Android, Xbox Game Pass per PC e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
    • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken, disponibile il 22 settembre (Android, Xbox Game Pass per Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
    • Night in the Woods, disponibile il 24 settembre (Android, Xbox Game Pass per Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
    • Warhammer: Vermintide 2, disponibile il 24 settembre (Android, Xbox Game Pass per Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
Tags:

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Argomenti simili

1 min read

Borderlands 3 arriverà su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series

14 Settembre 2020 Giovanni Ino
1 min read

PlayStation 5: nuovo evento per il 16 settembre

13 Settembre 2020 Giovanni Ino
1 min read

TGS 2020: data e orario per la presentazione di Resident Evil Village

12 Settembre 2020 Giovanni Ino

Potresti aver perso

4 min read

Xbox GamePass Ultimate arriva oggi su Android, più di 150 titoli al lancio

15 Settembre 2020 Giovanni Ino
1 min read

Borderlands 3 arriverà su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series

14 Settembre 2020 Giovanni Ino
6 min read

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Il ritorno del “senza fato”.

14 Settembre 2020 Nausica Federico
9 min read

Xbox: tutti i giochi attualmente retrocompatibili

14 Settembre 2020 Giovanni Ino