13 Ottobre 2020

Amazon Prime Day: le offerte sui videogiochi

Giovanni Ino 13 Ottobre 2020 1 min read
Annunci

48 ore di offerte con Amazon Prime Day

Solo per oggi 13 e domani 14 ottobre saranno attive le offerte speciali dell’Amazon Prime Day, con sconti esclusivi su ogni genere di prodotto: dagli elettrodomestici, passando per i videogiochi, fino all’abbigliamento.

Nel nostro caso, oggi vogliamo proporvi una lista di offerte selezionate nell’ambito dei videogiochi.

